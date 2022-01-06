Northampton man charged with causing disturbance at CVS, assaulting officer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Northampton was arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at CVS on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 2:45 p.m. officers were called to CVS on Main Street for a man causing a disturbance. The CVS staff attempted several times to deescalate the situation and asked to leave but refused to do so.

When officers arrived, they attempted to escort him out of the store however, he assaulted Officer Kirchner, shoving him into a metal shelving unit and causing injuries. Officer Kirchner was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where he was treated for a wrist and face injury.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested and charged with the following: