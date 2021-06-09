Northampton man to be arraigned for deadly pedestrian accident in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a deadly pedestrian accident Tuesday morning on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls will be arraigned Wednesday on several charges.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified the driver as 51-year-old Peter Toomey of Northampton. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, negligent motor vehicle homicide and failure to stay in marked lanes. Toomey will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Wednesday.

The victim, a 45 year-old woman from Shelburne Falls, was walking along the road with a companion, when she was struck around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. She died from the accident. The victim has not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section will continue to investigate the accident.