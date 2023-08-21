SENECA FALLS, NY (WWLP) – Two people from Northampton were arrested Friday in upstate New York after an alleged theft of a business.

Seneca Falls Police Chief Timothy Snyder told 22News 34-year-old Angel Goldwaite and 49-year-old Luis Ruiz, both of Northampton were arrested and charged each for petit larceny.

On Friday, Goldwaite was allegedly observed pushing a shopping cart full of items out of a store and Ruiz allegedly was concealing merchandise. Police say neither made an attempt to pay for the items before walking out.

Both suspects got into a tractor-trailer with another individual. Around 4:39 p.m. the same day, officers conducted a traffic stop on the tractor-trailer. Goldwaite and Ruiz allegedly attempted to hide from officers inside the vehicle but were eventually arrested.

Angel Goldwaite (Credit: Seneca Falls Police) Luis Ruiz (Credit: Seneca Falls Police)

Both have been released on an appearance ticket and are scheduled back in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date.