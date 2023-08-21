SENECA FALLS, NY (WWLP) – Two people from Northampton were arrested Friday in upstate New York after an alleged theft of a business.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Timothy Snyder told 22News 34-year-old Angel Goldwaite and 49-year-old Luis Ruiz, both of Northampton were arrested and charged each for petit larceny.
On Friday, Goldwaite was allegedly observed pushing a shopping cart full of items out of a store and Ruiz allegedly was concealing merchandise. Police say neither made an attempt to pay for the items before walking out.
Both suspects got into a tractor-trailer with another individual. Around 4:39 p.m. the same day, officers conducted a traffic stop on the tractor-trailer. Goldwaite and Ruiz allegedly attempted to hide from officers inside the vehicle but were eventually arrested.
Both have been released on an appearance ticket and are scheduled back in Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date.
