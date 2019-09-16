Northampton PD: Man arrested for screaming, throwing things from courthouse scaffolding

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Police officers arrested a man after he was allegedly screaming and throwing things from the top of the scaffolding of an old courthouse building in Northampton Sunday night.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the old courthouse for a report of a 38-year-old man from Northampton throwing and screaming things.

The courthouse is under construction and the area is fenced off and marked “no trespassing.”

Casper said officers climbed the scaffolding and attempted to speak to the man who refused to speak with officers.

The officers then escorted the man down the scaffolding and arrested him for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Officers later found out the man had an active warrant out for his arrest regarding a different matter.