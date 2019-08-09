Northampton PD: Man charged with resisting arrest after attempting to evade police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken into custody after allegedly resisting arrest in Northampton Thursday.

Northampton’s Chief Jody D. Kasper told 22News a 34-year-old man was arrested after officers were called to the area of Day Avenue for a report of a distressed person inside a car with three other people.

Chief Kasper said an officer located the car and believed the man standing outside of the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest. Once the man spotted the officer, he allegedly took off on foot.

The officer notified other authorities and stayed with the distressed woman inside the car who was later taken to a local hospital.

With assistance, the 34-year old man of Northampton was located and taken into custody for the warrant. He has been charged with resisting arrest.

