NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley man was sentenced to probation on indecent assault and battery charges of a patient.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 42-year-old Edward Kostek was sentenced to a suspended two year jail sentence while on probation, have no contact with the victim and undergo sex offender evaluation.

Kostek was a physical therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services located on 8 Atwood Drive in Northampton while treating a patient for neck injuries sustained in a car crash. An investigation began in 2019 when the patient reported being assaulted to Cooley Dickinson personnel and the Northampton Police Department.

He was arraigned on the charges in July of 2020 and was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial in Northampton District Court last week. He was charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a patient in his care. The victim testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas during three sessions.

During his sentencing, the victim’s statement to the judge said that “it haunts me daily,” and the assaults have impacted her life and relationships with care providers.

“The defendant violated his position of trust and care in the worst possible way,” said Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Andrew Covington in court. “While we strongly believe a jail sentence was warranted, we respect the judge’s decision on this matter. We commend the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward and speaking the truth.”