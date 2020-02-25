Northampton police arrest two people accused of vandalism

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two people after they allegedly vandalized property Monday night in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers were called to Shop Therapy located at 189 Main Street for a report of a man who smashed a large plate glass window just before 8 p.m. Police said as that case was being investigated, other officers attended another vandalism report of a woman who broke a light fixture at Absolute Zero Ice Cream located on 229 Main Street.

After police looked at store surveillance footage, they determined the man and woman were together in front of the ice cream shop. Both 24-year-olds were arrested for vandalism.