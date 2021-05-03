Northampton Police arrested man allegedly intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police arrested a man from Chicopee who was allegedly asleep and intoxicated inside his car on Monday morning.

According to the midnight shift officers, around 2:13 a.m. they came across a man asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Damon Road at the intersection of King Street. When officers conducted sobriety tests he attempted to escape by jumping into the car and placing it into drive.

Multiple officers then had to remove him from the vehicle to arrest him, while the car which was still in drive coasted across the intersection and ended in a bush. Two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 34 year-old man from Chicopee is being charged with: