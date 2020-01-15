Northampton police investigating after man struck by car while walking to work

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are investigating a possible hit and run on Hatfield Street Wednesday morning.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the area of 304 Hatfield Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man on the side of the road.

Kasper said the 32-year-old man was confused and didn’t know what happened, but told officers he had hip, neck, and bank pain. Based on his injuries and evidence found on the road, officers determined the man was walking his normal route to walk when he was struck by a car between 3:45 and 4:00 a.m.

The victim was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to call the Northampton Police Detective Bureau at 413-587-1100.