Northampton Police investigating multiple stabbings outside bar over weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people were stabbed outside a Northampton bar over the weekend.

Three people were stabbed during an altercation outside of a bar. All three victims went to the hospital. Northampton Police told 22News, officers were called to the Depot Parking Lot at 125 Pleasant Street for a report of a large disturbance around 1:30 Saturday morning.

When police arrived, three victims were found with stab wounds from an altercation. Northampton Police said two of the victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital. They’re expected to be okay. Mutual aid from the Easthampton Police Department and State Police were called to assist.

The Northampton Police Detective Bureau and State Police Detective Unit are still looking into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northampton Police.

