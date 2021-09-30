Holyoke man arrested for armed robbery in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON Mass. (WWLP)- Northampton Police were called to an armed robbery on 92 King St. on Wednesday afternoon.

A 44 year old man from Holyoke entered Pam’s Kickin’ Kuts around 4:34 p.m. and allegedly approached the receptionist showing her a hypodermic needle.

Police stated that the man said “I just want what’s in the register and don’t want to hurt anyone.”

It was stated that the man then ran out of the store and was apprehended by police a short time later.

He was charged with the following: