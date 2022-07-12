NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim that was found stabbed to death in a Northampton apartment has been identified.

The homicide victim found Sunday stabbed to death has been identified as 21-year-old Jana M. Abromowitz, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Abromowitz was found dead in her kitchen at 11 Hatfield Street in Northampton by her friend Sunday, July 10th.

The victim’s roommate, 24-year-old Devin R. Bryden is being held without bail after pleading not guilty in connection with the murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. He allegedly told police he stabbed his roommate and took her car because he was going to be homeless soon. Bryden is due back in court for a pretrial conference on August 10th.

Investigators are still determining when the stabbing actually occurred. This is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year.