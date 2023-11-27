BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dorchester man who works as an admissions counselor at Northeastern University was arrested for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material from Zoom chat rooms.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, in April, law enforcement was notified that 35-year-old Beau Christopher Benson participated in Zoom video chat rooms used to share and view child sexual abuse material. He allegedly recorded and saved the chat rooms.

The tip to law enforcement stated that Benson allegedly uploaded two files to a Dropbox account of children who appeared to be two to four years old. Approximately 15 videos of child sexual abuse material were found allegedly on Benson’s Dropbox and social media account.

Benson was arrested and charged Tuesday, November 21st with possession and receipt of child pornography. If found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for the receipt of child pornography and up to 10 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of child pornography.