GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northfield man is being held without bail in connection with an incident that led to a shelter-in-place at the Northfield Elementary School.

On Friday, March 24th, 46-year-old Theodore R. Sweeney Jr. of Northfield allegedly threatened two school staff members over the telephone. In one of those calls, he allegedly stated: “I will come there and shoot every one of you,” which is why the school went into a modified shelter-in-place.

Sweeney pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Threatening to commit a school shooting

Threatening to commit a crime (2 Counts)

Disturbing the peace

On Wednesday during the dangerousness hearing, Franklin County defense attorney, Nora Leovich, argued that the school staff misheard Sweeney, who said he would sue them, “I will come there and sue every one of you.” Leovich requested to Judge William F. Mazanec III that he be released with an ankle monitoring device and an order to stay away from the school.

Judge Mazanec granted the Commonwealth’s request that Sweeney be held without bail for 120 days. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office states he has prior convictions for violent offenses.