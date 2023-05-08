NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northfield man has been released on house arrest and must wear a GPS ankle monitor in connection with an incident that led to a shelter-in-place order at Northfield Elementary School in March.

Theodore R. Sweeney Jr., 46, pleaded not guilty on March 27 to:

Threatening to commit a school shooting

Two counts of threatening to commit a crime

Disturbing the peace

Northfield Police investigated the alleged school threat after school staff notified the department.

Laurie Loisel from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office confirms that Sweeney was released and has been ordered to return to court for a May 25 pretrial conference.