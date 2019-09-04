Not guilty plea for man charged with murder in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The man charged in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Amherst resident Andrew Musgrave pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 19-year-old Dennis Guzman was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on a murder charge and held without the right to bail.

Guzman was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in Philadelphia on August 8.

On August 3, officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets in Holyoke. Musgrave was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of 285 Maple Street. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but did not survive.

Guzman was issued an arrest warrant that next week that charged him with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Leydon says Guzman’s next scheduled court date is on October 2.