Note handed to teller during bank robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A note was passed to a teller at a bank demanding money in West Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 10:20 a.m. officers were called to Aarha Credit Union located at 63 Park Ave. for a bank robbery. The bank told police the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and if the teller complied, no one would get hurt.

The teller handed the the suspect cash from the drawer. The suspect ran from the bank heading east with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a grey hoodie with black shirt, grey shorts, brown hat and blue mask covering his face. He was also carrying a black umbrella.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.