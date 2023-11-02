SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several cities and towns have seen an increase in people breaking into cars over the last year. And two car brands continue to see those problems.

A lack of engine immobilizers and a social media challenge are contributing to stolen Hyundais and Kias in Springfield. Videos on TikTok and other social media are showing how to steal those cars, without push-button ignitions or anti-theft devices.

Police say there were 12 Hyundais and Kias stolen in Springfield in April, and 13 break-ins and thefts. In October, police arrested a 26-year-old for car-breaking in Forest Park.

Citgo gas station owner, Safdar Ahmedm on Carew Street worries about his customers’ safety, after seeing car break-ins near his property. “Suppose to give us protection, a lot of people, you know, everybody complaining, they come to my store to buy something they’re complaining, my glass broke or something, so it’s suppose to be a good protection in this area,” expressed Ahmedm.

The Springfield police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and never leave anything valuable inside. They also suggest getting a steering wheel lock if you have a Hyundai or Kia.

