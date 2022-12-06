AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Police have been receiving numerous reports that catalytic converters are being stolen in the overnight hours.

According to Amherst Police, to recognize whether or not yours has been stolen, you may hear a loud roaring noise that wasn’t there before. Police say that the Toyota Prius is the most common vehicle of this type of theft, but any vehicle is still a target.

The International Association of Auto Theft Investigators offers the following advice to protect your vehicle:

Engraving, marking, or catalytic safe label solution: It is recommended that a number like a VIN or at least the last 8 of the VIN or license plate number is engraved. Most hardware stores sell engravers for $20.00. However, etching must be done carefully to avoid damage.

Make your catalytic converter stand out: Your catalytic converter can be sprayed with a bright color to make a visible deterrent. The spray paint should be with a high temperature between 1300-2000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Deter theft from the start: Some other methods are using a secured parking area, installing a bright motion sensor light, installing an anti-theft device, locking the vehicle at all times, and setting the alarm on your vehicle.

If you are a victim of this type of incident or to report any suspicious activity, you are asked to call Amherst Police at 413-259-3000.