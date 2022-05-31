SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing the drug fentanyl from a critical care patient.

Jessica Lotto, 36, of Pittsfield appeared in Springfield Federal Court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Lotto was working as a nurse at Berkshire Medical Center. In February 2019 she entered a patient’s room in the critical care unit and used a syringe to steal fentanyl from the patient’s IV line.

The charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, deceit or subterfuge provides for a sentence of up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing has not yet been determined.