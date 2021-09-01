NY fugitive arrested in Springfield after violating parole, shotguns seized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in New York for parole violation was arrested Tuesday in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a warrant for 36-year-old Jorge Gomez of Springfield was issued from the state of New York for a parole violation. Officers were able to find Gomez at a home on King Street and took him into custody.

While inside the home, officers also found a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and several rounds of ammunitions. A search warrant was granted to the officers and the weapons were seized. While being arrest, Gomez spit at a trooper.

Gomez will be charged with:

  • Fugitive from Justice on a court warrant (New York state)
  • Possession of loaded sawed-off shotgun
  • Possession of sawed-off shotgun
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID car
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Resisting arrest

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and Hampden County Sheriff Department assisted Springfield Police in the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today