NY fugitive arrested in Springfield after violating parole, shotguns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in New York for parole violation was arrested Tuesday in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a warrant for 36-year-old Jorge Gomez of Springfield was issued from the state of New York for a parole violation. Officers were able to find Gomez at a home on King Street and took him into custody.
While inside the home, officers also found a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and several rounds of ammunitions. A search warrant was granted to the officers and the weapons were seized. While being arrest, Gomez spit at a trooper.
Gomez will be charged with:
- Fugitive from Justice on a court warrant (New York state)
- Possession of loaded sawed-off shotgun
- Possession of sawed-off shotgun
- Possession of a firearm without a FID car
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
- Resisting arrest
The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and Hampden County Sheriff Department assisted Springfield Police in the arrest.