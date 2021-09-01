NY fugitive arrested in Springfield after violating parole, shotguns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in New York for parole violation was arrested Tuesday in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a warrant for 36-year-old Jorge Gomez of Springfield was issued from the state of New York for a parole violation. Officers were able to find Gomez at a home on King Street and took him into custody.

While inside the home, officers also found a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and several rounds of ammunitions. A search warrant was granted to the officers and the weapons were seized. While being arrest, Gomez spit at a trooper.





Gomez will be charged with:

Fugitive from Justice on a court warrant (New York state)

Possession of loaded sawed-off shotgun

Possession of sawed-off shotgun

Possession of a firearm without a FID car

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon

Resisting arrest

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS and Hampden County Sheriff Department assisted Springfield Police in the arrest.