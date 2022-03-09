FLOYD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center are reporting that a Floyd man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

On February 28th, the Child Advocacy Center received a report about an incident involving an 18-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, and a 15-year-old girl. During the investigation that followed, it was learned that the alleged incident took place in the Town of Floyd on February 2nd.

The unidentified man was arrested on March 4th, by members of the Child Advocacy Center and Rome Police Department and charged with the following:

Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

He was then arraigned in Central Arraignment Court at the Oneida County Correctional Facility and released. An ‘Order of Protection’ and other services have been issued on behalf of the victim by the Child Advocacy Center.