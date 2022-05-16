BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Bronx, New York was indicted on drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl that was seized in Indian Orchard.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 27-year-old Chanty Reynoso-Vasquez of Bronx, NY, was indicted on possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Reynoso-Vasquez was arrested after approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl (street value of over $100,000) were seized in Indian Orchard when a search warrant was executed in Indian Orchard on March 30. According to the indictment, Reynoso-Vasquez possessed 400 grams or more of fentanyl intended for distribution.

He faces a sentence of up to life in prison, up to six years of supervised release, and a fine of $5 million.