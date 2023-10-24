BOSTON (WWLP) – A New York man pleaded guilty to trafficking firearms and methamphetamine in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jason Lebberes of Tuckahoe, N.Y. sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, a “ghost gun” and a Glock switch, which converts firearms into automatic weapons, and allegedly sold numerous Glock switches to other customers in the past.

Lebberes was arrested in New York and charged in March 2023. During a search of his home, police seized numerous handguns, assault rifles, and ammunition, several of which were privately manufactured.

On October 11th Lebberes pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, and transferring a machine gun.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 17, 2024.