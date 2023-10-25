BOSTON (WWLP) – A Bronx man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, in 2021, 27-year-old Markell Greene sent an unsolicited Snapchat message to a 12-year-old victim, who believed Greene to be approximately 16 years old. For several months, the victim was manipulated by Green to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.

In February 2022, Greene traveled to Arlington, Massachusetts, and met the victim in a parking lot. He then raped her and forced her to engage in oral sex, which he recorded on Snapchat.

Greene was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit conduct. He pleaded guilty on October 20th and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 15, 2024.

“Mr. Greene is a serious danger to our communities. Under the cloak of social media anonymity, he targeted, exploited and violated the innocence of a vulnerable child. His conduct was beyond despicable and I commend the incredible bravery of the victim for coming forward. Today, this predator now stands as a convicted felon who now faces more than a decade in federal prison for his reprehensible conduct,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “There is no higher priority for this Office and our law enforcement partners than protecting children. This case is a stark reminder of the evil that exists in our society. Make no mistake about it, if you prey on children in this District we will spare no resource to ensure our children are safe from harm and hold dangerous offenders accountable.”

“What Markell Greene admitted to doing today to this 12-year-old child was heinous, and his actions will have untold ramifications on this brave victim’s life for years to come,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Every day, FBI Boston’s Child Exploitation – Human Trafficking Task Force is working hard to protect our most vulnerable by identifying and apprehending predators like Greene who take advantage of their innocence to commit atrocious acts.”