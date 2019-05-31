NY man wanted by US Marshals arrested during traffic stop in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police seized drugs along with cash and arrested a fugitive during a traffic stop on I-91 in Hatfield early Thursday morning. 

While searching the vehicle, troopers found more than two ounces of crack cocaine, a dozen bags of heroin, 2,800 in cash, and a scale. 

They arrested a back-seat passenger, 27-year-old Shawn Snead of New York. 

During the booking, State Police discovered a U-S Marshalls Service warrant for Snead’s arrest.  

He was arraigned on charges of cocaine trafficking, possession of heroin and being a fugitive from justice. 

