NY man wanted by US Marshals arrested during traffic stop in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police seized drugs along with cash and arrested a fugitive during a traffic stop on I-91 in Hatfield early Thursday morning.

While searching the vehicle, troopers found more than two ounces of crack cocaine, a dozen bags of heroin, 2,800 in cash, and a scale.

They arrested a back-seat passenger, 27-year-old Shawn Snead of New York.

During the booking, State Police discovered a U-S Marshalls Service warrant for Snead’s arrest.

He was arraigned on charges of cocaine trafficking, possession of heroin and being a fugitive from justice.

