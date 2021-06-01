NY State Police locate stolen Massachusetts car, arrest 2

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Wilson Ramirez Chavez, 19, and Juliany Ramirez Chavez, 23, both of Lynn, Mass., after they say they stole a car in Massachusetts and drove into New York. They were pulled over and arrested on the Thruway in Bethlehem.

Troopers say they were advised about a stolen vehicle out of Lynn, Mass., near Boston, that was traveling toward New York. Troopers saw a vehicle matching the description on I-87 (Thruway) and pulled the car over.

Both Ramirez Chavez and Ramirez Chavez have been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle without Owner Consent in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor. They were processed and released with appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on July 20.