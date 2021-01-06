NYC hoax car bomber’s ties to western Massachusetts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of causing a bomb scare at a New York City mall earlier this week is a 22-year old with ties to Amherst and Longmeadow.

Louis Shenker of Amherst is facing multiple charges, including placing a false bomb after an incident in New York City on Monday.

According to Detective Denise Moroney of the NYPD, police were called to the Queens Center Mall parking garage for a report of a potential explosive device. Investigators found a Tesla with a hoax bomb strapped to it and a dog trapped inside.

Shenker faces additional charges of criminal possession of stolen property and abandonment of a disabled animal. Police were able to rescue the dog.

UPDATE: The suspicious package in the @NYPD110Pct has been deemed a hoax device.



Immediately upon responding to the initial scene, officers from @NYPDCT and @NYPDSpecialops rescued this husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ik9Q8ZEo6q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

The car had pro-Black Lives Matter movement decals on it, according to senior law enforcement officials who talked to NBC News.

On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and two counts of low-level arson, accused of burning a poster on the New York Police Department barricade.

A UMass Amherst spokesperson also told the I-Team that Shenker was a student at the school, but was “academically dismissed” after the fall 2020 semester.