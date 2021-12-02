NYS Police looking for suspects in fatal hit-and-run in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – New York State Police are looking for leads in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Town of Oneonta.

Early morning Monday August 16th, officers responded to the scene on State Route 205 near Country Club Road involving a pedestrian who was struck and uunfortunately killed. The vehicle involved did not stop or report to police and is unknown at this time.

Police would like to advise the public that State Route 205 at Brown Street and Chestnut Street extension in the Town of Oneonta will remain closed throughoiut the course of their investigation.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400.