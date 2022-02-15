WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver and passenger are facing several charges after a motor vehicle crash in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, around 7:25 p.m. on January 26 officers were called to a motor vehicle crash on Old Boston Road and Boston Road. They were advised a man was lying in the roadway bleeding.

After an investigation, the driver, 44-year-old Lavonta Williams and passenger, 42-year-old Evrol Williams, both of Springfield were charged with the following:

Evrol Williams:

Possession of a class A substance (fentanyl)

Possession of a class B substance (PCP)

Lavonta Williams:

OUI Drugs 2nd Offense to wit Dissociative Anesthetics and Narcotic Analgesics

Op MV with Suspended License Subseq.

Possession Class A Substance (Fentanyl) Subseq. Offense

Possession Class B Substance (PCP) Subseq Offense.

Marked Lanes

Negligent Operation of a MV

MV Use Without Authority

