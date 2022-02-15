WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver and passenger are facing several charges after a motor vehicle crash in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, around 7:25 p.m. on January 26 officers were called to a motor vehicle crash on Old Boston Road and Boston Road. They were advised a man was lying in the roadway bleeding.

After an investigation, the driver, 44-year-old Lavonta Williams and passenger, 42-year-old Evrol Williams, both of Springfield were charged with the following:

Evrol Williams:

  • Possession of a class A substance (fentanyl)
  • Possession of a class B substance (PCP)

Lavonta Williams:

  • OUI Drugs 2nd Offense to wit Dissociative Anesthetics and Narcotic Analgesics
  • Op MV with Suspended License Subseq.
  • Possession Class A Substance (Fentanyl) Subseq. Offense
  • Possession Class B Substance (PCP) Subseq Offense.
  • Marked Lanes
  • Negligent Operation of a MV
  • MV Use Without Authority

Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022

  • 117 MV Violation Stops
    • Civil – 9
    • Warning – 101
      1. Speeding
      2. Defective Equipment
      3. Marked Lane Violations
      4. Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
      5. Fail to Inspect MV
  • Criminal – 29
    • Arrest – 16
      • 2 – Unlicensed Operator
      • 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
      • 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
  • 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
    • 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
    • 50% involved intersections
  • 7 – personal Injury
  • 1 – Fatal injury