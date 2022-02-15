WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver and passenger are facing several charges after a motor vehicle crash in Wilbraham.
According to the Wilbraham Police Department, around 7:25 p.m. on January 26 officers were called to a motor vehicle crash on Old Boston Road and Boston Road. They were advised a man was lying in the roadway bleeding.
After an investigation, the driver, 44-year-old Lavonta Williams and passenger, 42-year-old Evrol Williams, both of Springfield were charged with the following:
Evrol Williams:
- Possession of a class A substance (fentanyl)
- Possession of a class B substance (PCP)
Lavonta Williams:
- OUI Drugs 2nd Offense to wit Dissociative Anesthetics and Narcotic Analgesics
- Op MV with Suspended License Subseq.
- Possession Class A Substance (Fentanyl) Subseq. Offense
- Possession Class B Substance (PCP) Subseq Offense.
- Marked Lanes
- Negligent Operation of a MV
- MV Use Without Authority
Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022
- 117 MV Violation Stops
- Civil – 9
- Warning – 101
- Speeding
- Defective Equipment
- Marked Lane Violations
- Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
- Fail to Inspect MV
- Criminal – 29
- Arrest – 16
- 2 – Unlicensed Operator
- 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
- 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
- 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
- 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
- 50% involved intersections
- 7 – personal Injury
- 1 – Fatal injury