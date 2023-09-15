WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Wareham.

According to Massachusetts State Police, just before midnight on Sunday, Troopers on Cranberry Highway in Wareham saw a red Ford Fusion driving without an inspection sticker and conducted a traffic stop on Depot Street.

Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana and signs of impairment. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Emanuel Torres of Onset, was removed from the vehicle and instructed to perform a field sobriety test. While patting down Torres, police found several bags containing a substance suspected to be crack cocaine. He was placed under arrest.

Two other occupants were removed while Troopers searched the vehicle. A bag was found that contained a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and empty packaging material. Troopers also found additional bags containing substances suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine.

A passenger, identified as 19-year-old Jamary Santiago Pires of Wareham, was arrested after Troopers found a substance suspected to be cocaine on him. In total, Troopers seized over 60 grams of cocaine.

Emanuel Torres is charged with the following:

Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (two counts)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

No Inspection Sticker

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

Jamary Santiago Pires is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (two counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine