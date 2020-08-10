Off-duty officer witnesses shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man early Saturday morning after an off-duty officer witnessed a shooting.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 3:55 a.m. 33-year-old Ronnie Christian was arrested on Taylor Street after an off-duty officer allegedly saw him shooting a gun outside a mini-van.

Walsh said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kibbe Avenue and Worthington Street and a ShotSpotter in the area was activated to alert additional officers.

The off-duty officer along with back-up followed Christian as he parked in the area of the 400 block of Taylor Street. Christian followed orders to step out of the car where he was then arrested. Walsh said officers recovered a loaded firearm in his front pocket.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Christian has a prior conviction of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He is now facing the following additional charges: