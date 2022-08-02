WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester Police Officer faces larceny charges after an arrest warrant was issued Monday.

According to the Worcester Police Department, Colby Turner is charged with five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and the misdemeanor of submitting false claims for reimbursement. He was arrested at the police station on Monday.

An investigation began on July 21st when the police department became aware of possible criminal activity involving an officer’s off-duty assignments. It is alleged that Turner had requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he had not worked on.

Turner has been employed by the Worcester Police Department for approximately five years and is now placed on administrative leave. An audit will be conducted in regards to police policies and procedures related to off-duty assignments.