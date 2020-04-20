Officer dead, two wounded in Texas “ambush”

(KXAN) A Texas police officer is dead and two other officers are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night that San Marcos police are describing as an “ambush.”

It began when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

“The initial call was that he had hit his wife, that there was other endangered people possibly inside and that alcohol was involved,” said San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett during a press conference Sunday morning.

Interim Chief Klett says the suspect was armed with a rifle and wearing body armor.

“He was prepared, ready for them to come in and started shooting immediately and there was nothing they could do to escape the gunfire,” Klett says

During Sunday’s press conference, Klett identified Justin Putnam as the officer who was killed at the scene.

