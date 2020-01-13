Officer dragged by car in pursuit in Springfield, three arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested three men after two officers were injured following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 29-year-old Lamar James, 43-year-old Marco Traylor, and 23-year-old Kevin Smith were arrested after refusing to stop for police near the corner of Spring and Taylor Street around 3:00 a.m.

Walsh said when officers approached the car, the driver, Lamar James did not have a drivers’ license.

James then refused to get out of the car and sped off as the officer opened the driver’s side door. The officer was dragged approximately 10 feet according to Walsh.

James then continued to run from police and turned on Lyman Street, turned off his headlights and turned onto Chestnut Street.

Walsh said officers believe he was going at least 70 to 80 miles per hour while running red lights and driving erratically. James later lost control of his car and crashed into a traffic pole before hitting a fence on Springfield Street.

Walsh said James and one of the passengers, Kevin Smith, got out of the car and ran from police on foot. The third person in the car, Traylor was extricated by police.

James allegedly climbed a fence on the 800 block of Chestnut Street and was stopped by police and arrested before climbing another and Smith was arrested on Merwin Street. Officers recovered a loaded firearm in the center cup holder of the car.

Two officers were injured and taken to Baystate Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Lamar James was charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Refusing to stop for police

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Marco Taylor and Kevin Smith were charged with the following: