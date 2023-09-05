DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dorchester woman was arrested for firearm charges on Sunday after a traffic stop.

According to the Boston Police Department, around 10:27 p.m. on Sunday, officers in the area of Argyle Street and Welles Avenue observed a motor vehicle driving over the speed limit. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop and encountered a man and a woman passenger.

During the stop, the officers observed a bulge in the driver’s waistband where he was adjusting and asked the man to exit the vehicle to perform a pat frisk. The driver attempted to drive off from the traffic stop, but an officer reached into the vehicle to attempt to stop the driver from driving away.

The officer could feel a hard object that was consistent with a firearm in the driver’s waistband. The driver drove off from the traffic stop while the officer was still in the window, dragging him several feet.

The vehicle was found with only the woman in the driver’s seat and conducted a traffic stop and removed her from the vehicle. The officers found a black semi-automatic pistol that the woman was sitting on, which was determined to be a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine capable of holding 12 rounds.

The man who was originally driving ran off before officers found the vehicle was issued an arrest warrant.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Demi Blair of Dorchester and was arrested and charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of a Large-capacity Feeding Device

Blair is expected to be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, and the officer was evaluated at a local medical facility and has minor injuries.