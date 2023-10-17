HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a Hartford police officer shot and killed an armed suspect on Monday.

Police say they received reports of a person in a car threatening other people with a gun around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, and when they arrived to investigate, that person got out of the car and pointed a gun at the police officer.

That’s when the officer shot the man, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The officer was not injured.

The Mayor of Hartford said that the city will be transparent with their investigation.