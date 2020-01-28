Officers exposed to Fentanyl, one arrested in Orange

ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) – Orange police arrested a person who tried to conceal fentanyl on Monday.

According to the Orange Police Department, the fentanyl ended up exposing officers and contaminating one of the police cars.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine according to the CDC. Fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl.

The CDC says it’s sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect and is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product with or without the user’s knowledge to increase its euphoric effects.

Because the drug is dangerous and in some cases deadly, the police department had to pay for a bio-hazard remediation team, Trauma Services of Mansfield, to decontaminate the car. Officers often transport victims of crimes, prisoners, families involved in accidents and sometimes police dogs, so it’s important this drug doesn’t come in contact with anyone else.