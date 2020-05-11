Officers seize crystal meth after finding illegally parked car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers recovered crystal meth and arrested a man after finding an illegally parked car on Fort Pleasant Avenue Monday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, at 8:30 a.m. officers observed a car parked on Fort Pleasant Avenue blocking a PVTA bus and discovered the plates on the car were canceled and not registered to the car.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 31-year-old Vladislav Smolnikov after he allegedly refused the officers’ commands to shut off the car and provide his license.

Walsh said when officers searched Smolnikov they found cocaine and about 22 grams of crystal meth. Smolnikov was arrested and charged with the following: