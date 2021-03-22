Officers seize firearm after investigation on Chestnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm and other charges after an investigation on Chestnut Street Sunday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 10 a.m. Sunday when a victim with a license to carry told officers they had a bag containing a firearm stolen. The victim stated the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, then ran into the apartment building located at 140 Chestnut Street.

After an investigation, officers determined the apartment that Garcia ran into and they were able to locate the stolen firearm which had been tossed from a window onto a mezzanine rooftop below.

Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Garcia’s apartment. The occupants of the apartment were detained while detectives located the bag that was stolen from the victim. Walsh said Garcia was arrested around 3 p.m. as a result of the investigation. He is charged with the following: