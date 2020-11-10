Officers seize illegal firearm from man asleep in car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after officers disarmed him and seized an illegally possessed firearm early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to Campechi Street where there was an occupied van idling on the street for some time. When officers arrived they noticed 33-year-old Maurice Clarke asleep behind the wheel.

When officers woke Clarke up they saw him reaching into the pocket of his sweatshirt and noticed a firearm. Walsh said the officer was able to safely get the firearm from Clarke and remove him from the van. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the 160th illegally possessed firearm that Springfield Police Officers have seized this year.