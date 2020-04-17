Officers seize loaded firearm, cocaine in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm and cocaine on Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 21-year-old Xavier Padilla on the 0-100 block of Rest Way after being called to a disturbance at 8:15 p.m.

Walsh said officers immediately detained a man and woman who were involved in an argument over money. The woman told officers Padilla allegedly pointed a gun at her during their argument. Officers then frisked Padilla and found a loaded firearm and a bag of cocaine on him.

Padilla is charged with the following: