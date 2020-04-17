Breaking News
Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Watch Live
2:30PM: Governor Baker, state heath officials provide COVID-19 update Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Officers seize loaded firearm, cocaine in Springfield, one arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Xavier Padilla (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm and cocaine on Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 21-year-old Xavier Padilla on the 0-100 block of Rest Way after being called to a disturbance at 8:15 p.m.

Walsh said officers immediately detained a man and woman who were involved in an argument over money. The woman told officers Padilla allegedly pointed a gun at her during their argument. Officers then frisked Padilla and found a loaded firearm and a bag of cocaine on him.

Padilla is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Defaced firearm serial number
  • Possession of a class B drug
  • Assault and Battery
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today