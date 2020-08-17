Officers seize over 2,000 bags of heroin in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing heroin trafficking charges after detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Edgewood Street Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrested 39-year-old Israel Gonzalez after searching a home for an unrelated ongoing investigation around 5:50 p.m.

When officers searched the home they seized approximately 2,017 bags of heroin inside a room in the home. Gonzalez is charged with heroin trafficking of more than 18 grams.