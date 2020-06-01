1  of  2
Breaking News
Reopening: When can my business reopen? Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

Officers seized crack-cocaine, $6,200 in cash after traffic stop in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man and seized cash and crack-cocaine after a traffic stop in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 32-year-old Uziel Ortiz ran a stop sign at Willow and Cross Streets around 1:15 p.m.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Central and Ashmun Streets. Walsh said Ortiz didn’t have a license and was arrested. Officers located approximately 25 grams of crack-cocaine and $6,200 in cash inside the car.

Ortiz is charged with the following:

  • Cocaine trafficking (18-36 grams)
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today