Officers seized crack-cocaine, $6,200 in cash after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man and seized cash and crack-cocaine after a traffic stop in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 32-year-old Uziel Ortiz ran a stop sign at Willow and Cross Streets around 1:15 p.m.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Central and Ashmun Streets. Walsh said Ortiz didn’t have a license and was arrested. Officers located approximately 25 grams of crack-cocaine and $6,200 in cash inside the car.

Ortiz is charged with the following: