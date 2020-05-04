Officers seized four off-highway vehicles in Springfield, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers seized four off-highway vehicles and arrested two people after an “anti-dirt bike” detail Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a group of riders began circling an officer’s undercover car and yelling at him near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dwight Street at 3:30 p.m. One of the bikes then stalled while most of the other riders allegedly took off at a high speed. Two riders remained.

Walsh said, 23-year-old Angel Mendez-Morales attempted to take off but was taken into custody and 18-year-old Gilmar Morales began fighting with officers before he was taken into custody.

Mendez-Morales is facing the following charges:

Resisting arrest

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way

Morales is charged with the following:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way

A rider, not related to this group, was issued a criminal complaint and had an ATV seized on the I-291 overpass near St. James Avenue. On Saturday Officers also recovered a dirt bike on the 700 block of Carew Street and issued a criminal complaint for that rider.