Officers seized four off-highway vehicles in Springfield, two arrested

ATV seized on the I-291 overpass near St. James Avenue (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers seized four off-highway vehicles and arrested two people after an “anti-dirt bike” detail Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a group of riders began circling an officer’s undercover car and yelling at him near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Dwight Street at 3:30 p.m. One of the bikes then stalled while most of the other riders allegedly took off at a high speed. Two riders remained.

Walsh said, 23-year-old Angel Mendez-Morales attempted to take off but was taken into custody and 18-year-old Gilmar Morales began fighting with officers before he was taken into custody.

Mendez-Morales is facing the following charges:

  • Resisting arrest
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way

Morales is charged with the following:

  • Assault and battery on a police officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Operating an off-highway vehicle on a public way

A rider, not related to this group, was issued a criminal complaint and had an ATV seized on the I-291 overpass near St. James Avenue. On Saturday Officers also recovered a dirt bike on the 700 block of Carew Street and issued a criminal complaint for that rider.

