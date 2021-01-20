Officers seized heroin, cocaine after searching home in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Springfield is facing drug charges after police searched his home and seized heroin and cocaine Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers searched Felix Luis Gonzalez’s home at 134 Hampden Street around 2:30 p.m.

Before the search warrant was issued, the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau had conducted a multiple week investigation into Gonzalez’s narcotics distribution out of the residence.

Police recovered five grams of cocaine packaged in 20 individually wrapped baggies, 208 packages of heroin stamped “900 bangin,” $3,719 in cash and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale.

Gonzalez was arrested and is facing the following charges: