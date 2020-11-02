Officers seized loaded large-capacity firearm, PCP in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Saturday morning after officers were called to a well-being check on a driver asleep in a car in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 2:15 a.m. officers woke up 34-year-old Jonathan Martinez, turned off the vehicle, and recovered a loaded large-capacity firearm in Martinez’s pocket without incident. Officers also seized PCP.
This firearm is one of ten that was seized over the weekend.
Martinez is charged with the following:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Possession of a large capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of a class A drug