Officers seized loaded large-capacity firearm, PCP in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Saturday morning after officers were called to a well-being check on a driver asleep in a car in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 2:15 a.m. officers woke up 34-year-old Jonathan Martinez, turned off the vehicle, and recovered a loaded large-capacity firearm in Martinez’s pocket without incident. Officers also seized PCP.

This firearm is one of ten that was seized over the weekend.

Martinez is charged with the following: