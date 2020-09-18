Officers seized two firearms, heroin after disturbance in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized packaging weight of heroin and two firearms including a ghost gun on Osgood Street in Springfield after being called to a disturbance.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 4 a.m. officers were called to a disturbance on Osgood Street where they observed a man and woman in a heated dispute. Officers detained 18-year-old Kayvon Flores to investigate what happened.

While Flores was detained he allegedly began reaching into his pocket and continued to do so while ignoring officers who were ordering him to stop.

Officers then saw and located a loaded ghost gun inside Flores’ pocket and another loaded firearm in his other pocket. Walsh said Flores was also carrying a bag and when officers searched it they found approximately 60 grams of packaged heroin. Flores is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (two counts)

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Heroin trafficking over 36 grams

According to Walsh, a ghost gun is ordered online in parts and put together at home. They are unregulated and do not have a serial number.