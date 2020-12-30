Officers seized two illegal firearms during an arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives seized two illegally possessed firearms during an arrest in the area of Dawes Street Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives have been conducting an investigation into the illegal possession of firearms by 18-year-old Dwayne Johnson for the past few weeks.

Dwayne Johnson (Photo: Springfield PD)

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives were watching Johnson after receiving information that he was in possession of two firearms. Walsh said detectives saw Johnson leave a home on Dawes Street around 8:45 p.m. with two objects in his pockets.

Officers then attempted to detain Johnson and ordered him to show his hands. He then allegedly put his hands in his pockets and ran away.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took him into custody and located two loaded firearms a short distance away. Both firearms were reported stolen out of Georgia.

Johnson is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (two counts)

Carrying a firearm without a license (two counts)

Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200 (two counts)

These are the 107th and 108th illegally possessed firearms that the police department has seized this year.

Springfield Police Officers have recovered 202 illegally possessed firearms during arrests in 2020 and 264 illegally possessed firearms in total in 2020.