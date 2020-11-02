Officers stop home invasion on Middlesex Street in Springfield, arrest three men

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested after officers stopped a home invasion in progress on Middlesex Street in Springfield Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 8 p.m. officers were called to Middlesex Street for a report of a home invasion where they located 29-year-old Darell Love of Springfield who came out of the home and was arrested.

When officers went inside the home they located 30-year-old Alex Marrero and 27-year-old Ryan Navarro both of Holyoke who were both allegedly hiding.

Walsh said when a resident got home he stated the three men held him at gunpoint and forced their way into the home. Another resident saw this happening on security cameras and called the police. There was one injured victim who refused medical attention.

Officers seized three firearms, including a ghost gun, several pounds of marijuana, and more than 200 grams of cocaine from inside the home.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

(Photo: Springfield PD)

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Love, Marrero, and Navarro are all charged with the following: